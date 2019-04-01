Assets case: Ex-foreign minister skips NAB proceedings

Former foreign minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on Monday, skived off a summon issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with reference to assets beyond means case a probe into on Monday, ARY News reported. Sources said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had informed the bureau about this through a letter. He had explained that he was out of the country at the moment and was expected to return home on April 3. Earlier, the corruption watchdog had asked the former minister on March 29 to appear in its Rawalpindi office on April 2 to record his statement. He is being investigated on the basis of a complaint registered against him for assets beyond a known source of income. The bureau had also asked Asif to bring all relevant records of his assets in the country and abroad. Last year, the Executive Board of the bureau had approved an inquiry against him. NAB is also investigating several other senior leaders of Asif’s party, including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, his son, Hamza Shahbaz, and former railways minister, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, pertaining to acquisition of assets beyond a known source of income.