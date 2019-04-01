Customs Court orders auction of Ayyan Ali’s property.

A customs court ordered the auctioning of property belonging to the supermodel Ayyan Ali, who has been named in the currency smuggling case.

A senior magistrate in Karachi confiscated the supermodel’s DHA apartment, reportedly worth Rs35 million.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta ordered that proceeds from the property seizure be deposited in the state treasury.

The supermodel was arrested at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport before boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates.

She was carrying $506,800 without the permission of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Ayyan Ali was sent to jail and her name has been added to the Exit Control List by the government.

However, her name was stricken from the same list when she was granted bail.

She left the country after that.

A customs court ordered the arrest of Ayyan with the help of Interpol, after she failed to attend court hearings, even after being summoned several times.

The court has also written a letter to the Interior Ministry issuing red warrants for the fugitive model.