Facebook takes down hundred-plus pages of Pakistani-origin

Facebook has taken down hundred-plus pages of Pakistani-origin on Monday. Facebook claimed that the pages they have taken down were involved in “coordinated inauthentic behaviour.”

“Today we removed 103 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram as part of a network that originated in Pakistan,” said a statement issued by Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of Cybersecurity Policy, on their investigation.

Gleicher further said that they had removed the pages, accounts and groups set up by the networks “for violating Facebook’s policies on coordinated inauthentic behaviour or spam”.

“The individuals behind this activity used fake accounts to operate military fan pages; general Pakistani interest pages; Kashmir community pages; and hobby and news pages. They also frequently posted about local and political news including topics like the Indian government, political leaders, and military,” the statement said.

Gleicher added that Facebook was removing accounts based on their behavior, not the content they posted.