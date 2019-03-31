MQM-P senior leader injured in road mishap

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, on Sunday, suffered multiple injuries in a road accident near Karachi Toll Plaza. Soon after the road mishap, MQM-P leader, Amir Khan, confirmed that Izhar was on his home from Ghotki in the wee hours when the accident occurred. He was said to have suffered head injuries while three of his personal bodyguards were also wounded. They were rushed to a private hospital at Stadium Road, Karachi, for medical attention, where Izhar’s condition was said to be out of danger. A large number of MQM-P leaders and workers reached the hospital soon after the accident. MQM-P leader, Sanjay Perwani, told media sources that the accident had occurred due to the missing diversion sign on the motorway. He added that Izhar’s car was moving at full-throttle when it skidded off the road; causing injuries to him and his guards. The leader was being treated at the hospital.