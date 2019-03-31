Dengue fever threat looms over Kech again

The country is having to battle dengue on the rise as at least 93 new cases have been reported during the last week in Kech district of Balochistan.

District Health Officer (DHO) confirmed on Sunday that the new cases had taken the reported cases’ toll to 243 in the last three weeks. According to the information gathered from the district administration, as many as 12 cases were being reported every day in Turbat while three had already lost their battle to the deadly disease.

DHO added that the administration was still awaiting special funds, demanded by the provincial government, to control dengue. The anti-dengue spray was said to be conducted in houses in high-risk areas.

He also talked about launching an awareness campaign to help citizens protect themselves from the fatal disease.

The outbreak widened in Kech, Balochistan on March 24 when more than 150 cases were reported from January.

Turbat DHO claimed that at least 150 dengue cases had been reported so far since January while three of the patients lost their lives.

“The dengue cases are being reported on the daily basis in the area”, the DHO added.

Efforts were said to be underway to control the increasing prevalence of the virus in the Kech district.

Nearly six dengue cases were reported from Lahore in Punjab, this month, which has led the local administration to initiate measures for immediate control of the fast-spreading disease.

Deputy District Officer (DDO), Dr Zeeshan Zafar, appraised media sources that the administration was strictly monitoring all houses to eliminate any breeding larvae while adding that larvae had also been found at four houses in Pirwadahi, Rawalpindi.

Standard anti-dengue operating procedures were said to be implemented in letter and spirit.

He further talked of extending surveillance to Rawal Town area to control the epidemic.