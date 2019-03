Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania and Tunisia on Friday swallowed their differences and presented a joint bid to secure coveted UN heritage status for couscous, UNESCO announced.

The four countries applied to have the hearty dish added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, which showcases the world’s most treasured cultural practises, the Paris-based UN culture agency said.

Doing so required overcoming years of antagonism between neighbours and rivals Algeria and Morocco.