Sir: Gas was explored from Sui area of Balochistan in early 60s and with the passage of time, it become necessary.

And it is very strange the despite the fact that gas explored from Balochistan but most of the areas still don’t have gas facilities. Still people are forced to cut trees and burn it in their kitchen and jungles of Balochistan are rapidly vanishing. It is my humble request to the government of Balochistan to provide our basic needs including gas.

SAMMI AZIZ

Turbat