Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Kesari’ hits a century at Box Office

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved that he is the most bankable actor around.

With his latest release ‘Kesari’ hitting a century at the box office, Akshay Kumar has emerged as the original khilarri of the trade business.

The film helmed by Anurag Singh, got several accolades for a powerful performance by the actors. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote, “Kesari is now the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2019 so far, crosses Rs 100 crore on Day 7. Thursday Rs 21.06 crore, Friday Rs 16.75 crore, Saturday Rs18.75 crore, Sunday Rs 21.51 crore, Monday Rs 8.25 crore, Tuesday Rs 7.17 crore, Wednesday Rs 6.52. Total Rs 100.01 crore. India business Rs 100 crore in days.”

Akki’s film has also achieved another feat of becoming the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2019 so far. The film entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in flat seven days.

Kumar and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4,200 screens.

The actor plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.