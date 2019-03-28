Health of NS has got more complicated: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, said on Thursday that her father was taken to Sharif Medical City Hospital.

His initial diagnoses and clinical examination were conducted by professors of cardiology, medicine, nephrology, and urology, Maryam said in her tweet.

“Recurrent angina and deterioration of renal function are the prime concerns,” Maryam said, adding that Nawaz had been advised to rest by doctors.

Maryam further said, “We shall know conclusively once we are through with the investigations and have the doctors’ recommendations before us.”

“Till then aggressive and continuous management is crucial,” she added.

“My father’s renal and cardiac issues were more complicated and serious than what I already knew,” Maryam stated.

Three times Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has been imprisoned since December 2018 in KotLakhpat Jail.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in reference to Al-Azizia corruption case according to the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict.

He was released on a bail of six weeks, on medical grounds for the treatment within the country.