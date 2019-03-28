The Bright ‘Chhalawa’ teaser is out

The teaser for ‘Chhalawa’ is finally out, shortly after the trailer which was released a few weeks ago. The first look poster for the movie and the trailer did not give much away.

The magical duo of Wajahat Rauf and Mehwish Hayat is at it again, after working on a series of hit projects like: Enaaya, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, the duo is now planning more laughter and entertainment. We cannot wait to watch Mehwish Hayat in another enchanting onscreen role! Azfar Rehman plays the hero in the film.

The movie’s location and feel, seems very similar to ‘Punjab Nahi Jaunga’ apparently with a common plot where there is trouble at the wedding.

Whether the couple ends up together or the film ends up in tragedy; we will find that out when the movie releases. The teaser looks fun, comical and colorful.

This eid-ul fitr is definitely going to be very filmi, with movies like ‘Chhalawa’ and ‘The legend of Maula Jatt” releasing. We are ecstatic to see the Pakistani Cinema revive! One after the other applaud-worthy, cinematic art being produced. The cast also includes fine actors like Mehmood Aslam, Adnan Shah Tipu, Zara and Asad Siddiqui.