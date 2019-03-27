Dwindling funds force Pak embassies to host low-key National Day receptions

Though celebrated in a grand manner previously, Pakistani missions abroad hosted rather low-key receptions to commemorate this year’s Pakistan National Day on March 23. This was said to be largely due to budgetary constraints.

While embassies receive a special budgetary grant from the headquarters in accordance with their size and importance, they were not given any funds at all for the special occasion this year.

Many prominent diplomats of yesteryears have expressed surprise and dismay at the decision while noting that Pakistan Day marked the only occasion wherein embassies could project their country on the widest possible scale in the host countries.

Through their remarks to the audience on such occasions, ambassadors were said to highlight their country’s importance, key policies and perspectives on international issues.

The event could also serve as an excellent opportunity for economic and cultural diplomacy.

A veteran diplomat opined in this regard, “If done right it’s a most effective means of raising one’s country’s profile in a foreign capital.”

Another former ambassador noted, “In actual fact, this so-called austerity drive doesn’t save much while denying a wonderful opportunity for projecting our country.”

He relayed that a small amount of few hundred, thousand dollars was being distributed annually amongst all embassies abroad.

For such ceremonies, the budget ranged from $1500 to $25,000 per embassy, he added. This was said to be the cost of a few premature postings of ambassadors (each costing around $50,000), many of which had been recently made to appease some political favourites.

Similarly, millions of dollars are wasted each year to send officers posted abroad for training courses back home, designed for other services, including Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). These courses were said to not be of much benefit to Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officers.

Most Pakistani embassies crossed a red line of diplomatic norms and did not hold receptions this year due to non-provision of funds. Some missions still persisted and hosted befitting receptions by generating resources through pooling their officers’ entertainment allowances or getting corporate sponsorships.

These include the Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin, which arranged an elegant national day reception in the most prestigious location of Adlon Kempinski.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul also put up a grand show after generating resources through corporate sponsorships.

In addition, Pakistan’s UN Mission in New York City, US, and the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris also held great shows on the auspicious occasion.

It is hoped that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government would rationalise the use of resources by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the country’s diplomatic endeavours do not suffer from mismanagement of financial allocations.

Pakistan needs the best, not the minimum, possible projection abroad at this point.