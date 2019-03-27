Sir: Child marriage is still common in Pakistan. According to a report, 24 percent women are married before the age of 18. From 2000 to 2010, seven percent girls were married before the age of 15. But unfortunately, the percentage of child marriage remained higher in Sindh with 72 percent girls and 25 percent boys became the victims of child marriage.

It has eventually caused many dropouts from schools with grater pregnancy related health risks. In May 2017, the National Assembly rejected the draft Child Marriage Restraint Act for the second time. The proposal would increase the legal age for marriage of girls from 16 to 18 nationwide. So, I request the government of Pakistan to take urgent measures to end child marriage from the country.

MAHNOOR NOOR

Turbat