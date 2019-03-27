Young doctors threaten to suspend outdoor services

Young Doctors Association warn they will suspend the outdoor services if the government does not fulfill their demands. Dr. Rana Azeem, President YDA at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) said that Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen assured YDA many times that all the administrative based on political victimization will be revised and former Medical Superintendent of BBH Dr Tariq Niazi will be restored but despite the passage of more than one month, provincial minister did not fulfill her promise, he said. “If the Provincial government did not restore Dr. Niazi, we will suspend outdoor services from tomorrow and outdoor services of Holy Family Hospital and DHQ Hospital will also be suspended from Monday if our demands are not fulfilled”, he warned. The YDA president said that YDA tried to resolve the issues through negotiation but unfortunately, government do not listen to them unless doctors suspend their services and come on to the roads.