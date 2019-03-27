Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to receive honorary degree from Oxford University

Having started as a student of his uncle, the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the owner of an astoundingly surreal voice, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan went on to garner exceptional fame for his inherited pitch and flamboyant tune.

The prestigious Oxford University has recently announced the names of eight people including our national treasure Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who will receive honorary degrees from Oxford University this year on its official website on June 26, 2019.

According to Oxford University, “Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than fifty albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world, and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online.”

The university will also bestow honorary degrees to Jennifer Doudna, Andrea Ghez, Yo-Yo Ma, Simon Wessely, Daniel Kahneman, Shafi Goldwasser and Cyrus Poonawalla at its annual Encaenia ceremony.

Rahat has intoned more than 50 original soundtracks of television serials along with more than a 100 film songs in Lollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood. The singer is also known to be one of the few singers to get a chance to perform at the United Nations General Assembly.

We wish Rahat well on achieving such a reputable accolade and making the country proud yet again. We also pray for the singer to have a more successful career with an abundance of peace and happiness galore. More power to you!