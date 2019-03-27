Pin it up!

Who thought that simply pinning hair in place could make such a sought-after hair trend? A $2 hair clip is now selling at $100 on all designer sites and the madness began when models were seen with Chanel clips at Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring/Summer 2019 show. Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, Versace and Dior were also other huge names that showcased their collection with the same style of hair. There is a large variety of designs to now choose from. Floral, beaded hair pins to even the simple bobby pins, all can be added to hair half up or half down. The simple pins can also be used to create patterns and shapes in and around hairstyles. Gone are the days when girls made fun of you when you pinned your hair down. Flaunt sexy hair pins, one-two or as many as you want! Faux glossy pearl pins became such a craze when a famous blogger was seen sporting it on her Instagram post. Hair clips with jumbo, micro-sized embellished pearls soon took over the Instagram feed. The pearly pin is also trending as Amazon’s bestselling hair clip.

The five-star hair accessory is the cheapest way to level up your hair game this season.

This 1990s hair accessory was also spotted on the catwalk at Simone Rocha and Ashley Williams. The trendy hair slides are studded with jewelled details, geometric shames, slogans and designer names on it. You can choose a basic, bright or chunky textured hair pins for a simple ponytail or any style of hair. Empty the entire pack of bobby pins and no one would judge you!

