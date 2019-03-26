Tourism in Pakistan

Sir: Tourism potential of Pakistan offers great economic opportunities. It has largely remained unexplored. Tourism may starts from the north to the Mughal heritage in Punjab and from the scintillating valleys of Kashmir to the remains of Buddha, Harappa and Mohanjo Daro in other parts.

Pakistan offers an unending variety to explorers and tourists Pakistan owning to its geological and geographic features is one of the unique countries in the world. Pakistan attracts only 0.8 million tourist per annum as per the estimates of 2010. This is primarily because of the fact that most of the treasures of Pakistan are ether neglected or unexplored.

Zairat is very sonic and soothing place for tourist due to its gorges topography, residency of Mohammad Ali Jinnah is blessed with most spectacular lakes few of which in Narah, Hanna Lake in Quetta etc.

ASIFA AMANULLAH

Turbat