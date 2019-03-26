Determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalized Pakistan: COAS

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that the participants of the 4th Pakistan-UK Stabilization Conference were addressed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while he visited the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

COAS interacted with the participants and stressed on the internal and external security situation of the country. He expressed his vision to maintain peace within Pakistan and the region.

The COAS stated that Pakistan is determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalized Pakistan. He also emphasized on the prospects of geopolitical environment, security challenges and CPEC towards economic development of the region.

Later on, a meeting was held between COAS and Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders, Commander UK Field Army at NDU. The meeting included the discussion regarding the regional security issues and matters of professional interest.

The president of NDU, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz received COAS upon his arrival.