Two men arrested for blackmailing boy into suicide

Two men were arrested on Monday night for filming the sexual assault of a minor boy in Battagram a few months ago. The district police officer (DPO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district said that the motive of this video was to harass and blackmail the boy.

Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Battagram said that the harassment and blackmailing by the two rapists led to the boy committing suicide.

DPO said that both the men had recorded raping the boy on video and were taken into police custody. Further investigation will be done via scientific methods, Qaisrani added.

According to Qaisrani the two rapists have accepted their crime and confessed in court too.

Police said that the person who is guilty of assaulting the child and eventually forcing him into committing suicide will be established once all the medical reports are obtained.

According to the first information report (FIR), the family of the boy didn’t name anyone in the report. This incident took place a few days ago in the metropolis’ Bin Qasim town,