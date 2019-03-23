Civil-military leaders attend parade in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day

Celebrations of Pakistan Day 2019 began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad, near Shakarparian hills. Civil-military leaders along with a large number of foreign dignitaries attended the display of military might in Islamabad.

Chief guest President Dr Arif Alvi ,Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Zubair, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the military-parade.

Special guest of honour Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad is also present at the parade.

After recitation of the Holy Quran, Brigadier Naseem Anwar requested President Alvi to observe the parade from his jeep.

Following the fly-past demonstrations, President Alvi addressed the ceremony. He congratulated the nation on the National Day and said that

“March 23 is that milestone of our national history in which the Muslims of the subcontinent aimed for their liberation through Pakistan Resolution.”

“Pakistan’s desire for peace should never be misconstrued as weakness. Pakistan was and remains fully capable of protecting its sovereignty.”

President Alvi criticised India for its post-Pulwama false allegations against Pakistan and urged New Delhi to accept reality.

“We should be focusing not on wars, but rather on health, education and employment. Our real fight should be against poverty and unemployment.”

“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state but it wants peace, not war. Pakistan respects integrity and sovereignty of other states,” Alvi

A ceremony will take place in the evening at Aiwan-e-Sadr where president Alvi will distribute awards to those who have achieved a landmark in the fields of science and arts.