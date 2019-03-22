Is life now a fascist screenplay, asked Bilawal

A resolution demanding that the government register a treason case against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was submitted by an MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Yesterday. Bilalwal responded with a strong statement today that said whether those who refuse to follow scripted narratives would be declared traitors. WTH is a narrative? Is life now a fascist screenplay where if u don’t follow a script u r declared traitor? Screw u and ur narrative, I have an ideology my ideology doesn’t changes ur narrative will keep changing. Read, think, speak & ignore fascist trolls who run this country. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 22, 2019