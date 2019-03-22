Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 22, 2019


Is life now a fascist screenplay, asked Bilawal

Web Desk

A resolution demanding that the government register a treason case against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was submitted by an MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Yesterday.

Bilalwal responded with a strong statement today that said whether those who refuse to follow scripted narratives would be declared traitors. 

Submit a Comment