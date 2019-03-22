FM Qureshi attends the emergency meeting of OIC in Turkey

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is attending the emergency meeting called by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the “increasing Islamophobic acts of violence” including the New Zealand and Barmingham mosque attacks, in Istanbul on Friday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has welcomed Qureshi. The foreign minister met his Iranian and Afghan counterparts and Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah.

FM Qureshi will address the OIC meeting shortly to present Pakistan’s stance on ‘rising Islamophobia and its implications for the Muslim world. Foreign Minister will also present his opinion on last week’s attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed 50, including nine Pakistanis.

Almost 20 Muslims countries have sent their representatives to attend the OIC’s emergency meeting in Istanbul.

The meeting will be chaired by the Turkish foreign minister, in which apart from the members of OIC, the representatives of the United Nations, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and European Union are also invited.

A statement released by Turkey’s foreign ministry on Thursday stated, “Turkey, as the OIC Summit Chair, has called upon holding an emergency meeting for discussing the increasing violence based on Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia, in particular the terrorist attack that targeted two mosques in New Zealand on 15 March 2019.