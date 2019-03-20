Lady Kitty, Princess Diana’s niece becomes an overnight sensation

Lady Kitty Spencer was one of the most dazzling guests on the Royal wedding of Harry and Meghan. She is Prince Harry’s cousin from mother’s side. Her looks stunned thousands of people which led to an increase in her Instagram followers from 17,000 to half a million.

The English fashion model said, “It was definitely unexpected.” In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar digital edition, he told the viewers how her Instagram followers jumped in one night. She further said, “I thought I had someone else’s phone when I woke up the next morning.” The 28 years old Brit said that she had to turn off her notifications because her phone was going to die.

It is said that Spencer stole the show from Meghan because Spencer was mentioned in headlines after the royal wedding. Spencer was caught on camera wearing a flawless Dolce & Gabbana dress. It was a green floral gown with orange heels and a green fascinator. She carried her dress elegantly with an orange scarf. This elegant look of her won many hearts and many contracts for her. After she was spotted at the Windsor Castle nuptials, her career took off. Spencer was made ambassador of Bulgari and she has been traveling around the world for modeling gigs.

She told that she did her modeling debut in 2017 and after the wedding, she even walked in Versace’s iconic fashion week show celebrating the brand’s late founder, Gianni Versace. Spencer further told, “I got to walk with Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni, Isabella Rossellini, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell — it was insane”.

“When the curtains opened, they were going to shine the spotlight and everyone had to stand in their pose, but I was so busy being in awe of these goddesses, I just stood there staring at everyone. I completely forgot to stand in any way that was photogenic or photographable.”

Spencer wishes to keep her life out of the limelight and wants to live her life normally and when it comes to posting on her Instagram she wants to keep her new-found fame aside and keep posting the way she used to post earlier.