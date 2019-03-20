Christchurch shooter to be kept in isolation

The culprit of the mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand which left around 50 Muslim worshippers dead in the mosque will be sentenced to life in prison if allegations are proven. If found guilty, Brenton Tarrant will face maximum charges and a record prison sentence without parole as there is no death penalty in New Zealand.

The criminologist and former convict claim that the murder will be unpopular in prison due to his ethnicity and white supremacism whereas many in jail are Maori or Pacific Islanders and have no friends. Tarrant would spend maximum a decade in complete seclusion due to fear for his own life, or maybe his whole sentence.

Prisoners in jail are convicted for various charges, from rape to murder making isolation Tarrant’s only chance of serving time without being killed, alone in his cell. One instance occurred in 1979 where a rapist of a young girl had his throat pierced by the inmates. The white supremacist will be kept in ‘specialist facilities’ outside of Christchurch where 24-hour-surveillance with no access to newspapers, television or any other media.