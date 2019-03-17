Michael Jackson’s daughter struck down rumors of suicide

Los Angeles: Paris Jackson, daughter of the late superstar Michael Jackson, struck down rumors that she attempted suicide on Saturday.

In her tweet Paris called TMZ “lairs”. Celebrity news website TMZ initially reported that Jackson was hospitalized after a suicide attempt at her Los Angeles home.

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

A police spokesman told AFP that units from Hollywood responded to an “attempt suicide” requiring an ambulance, at about 7:30 am, after which the “subject was transported to a local hospital.”

The 20 years old model is suffering with mental health and she has already attempted suicide in 2013.