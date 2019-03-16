Govt introducing reforms to encourage businessmen: Razzak Dawood

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood has said the government is introducing reforms to encourage business community for enhancing investment and exports.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Trade Opportunities in China, Indonesia and the United States” organized by the Ministry of Commerce in Lahore today. The Ministry of Commerce has taken this special initiative to maximize its outreach to the business community and to address concerns and issues faced by them. In this regard, all the registered chambers and associations from across the country were also extended an invitation to be a part of these consultation sessions and share their input on the subject at hand, says a press statement here Saturday.

“The present effort has been made to ensure the widest possible and inclusive coverage and to provide a platform to the whole business community to share their concerns and inputs to overcome the issues faced by them” said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. “The current sessions seek to focus not only on China but also mean to raise awareness about the opportunities emerging in Indonesia and the USA in wake of recent developments in these markets” he added.

He said that government’s main objective is to facilitate the business community in the country to provide level playing field to all the stakeholders. He further said that reforms package was aimed at encouraging the business community for more investments to enhance country’s exports. The representatives of participating associations and chambers appreciated the outreach initiative of Ministry of Commerce.