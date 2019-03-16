Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan

Qatar Airways has cancelled flights to the Sudanese capital Khartoum, from the end of March until further notice, the airline said on Thursday. ” Due to commercial reasons, all Qatar Airways flights to and from Khartoum, Republic of Sudan will be temporarily suspended effective 1 April 2019 until further notice,” reads a statement twitted by Qatar Airways on Thursday. Due to the boycott imposed by Saudi Arabia and UAE on Qatar, a flight from Doha to Khartoum has become very expensive, in addition, it takes more than seven hours. The statement asked ticketed passengers travelling to/from Khartoum after 31 March 2019 to contact their point of sale for refund. For the passengers with a partially utilised ticket, the airliner said it would offer them alternative flight options.