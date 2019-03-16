CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern praised for showing solidarity to Muslims on Friday.

Jacinda visited Canterbury Refugee Resettlement and Resources Centre, in Christchurch where a crowd was gathered.

She said “New Zealand is united in grief.” The PM said she has brought message of love, support and grief on behalf of the nation.

She extended condolences to the affected families.

She has been applauded for showing affection and sympathy towards the Muslim community of New Zealand.