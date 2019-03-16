Australian Senator egged after his comments on New Zealand shooting

Australian Senator Fraser Anning was held back by the security personnel after he punched a young guy who was protesting against the comments of the senator regarding the Christchurch mosque terror attacks.

The Queensland senator condemned the actions of the gunman but he also stated that the real reason behind the bloodshed was Muslim migrating to New Zealand. He specially called them “Muslim fanatics”. This statement started a whole new controversy which made the young man furious and throw an egg at Anning during a press conference. The man was filming the entire scene in his phone. After that the senator hit him in his face repeatedly. A security guard came to help the young guy and stopped Anning from hitting him.

The supporters of Anning tackled the boy and pinned him down on the ground. The young guy was choked and beaten by Anning’s supporters.

Just incredible: As 49 Muslim worshippers lay dead in New Zealand, a sitting Australian senator blames “the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand”. pic.twitter.com/13w7aAK8IR — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 15, 2019

The statement that was released was less based on condemning the entire event but more on blaming Muslims. He said, “Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.”

Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison was furious on the comments of Anning. Morrison called his comments “disgusting” and that they have “no place in Australia”.

The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting. Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

Anning has been a senator for Queensland since 10 November 2017 and is currently sitting as an independent. He has been criticized for his Anti-Islamic remarks. He is unlikely to be reelected when Australian go to the polls.