PSL 4 trophy unveiled in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League season 4 trophy unveiled at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.

Peshawar Zalmis captain, Darren Sammy and Quetta Gladiator’s captain Sarfraz Ahmad unveiled the glittering trophy.

Zalmi and Gladiators will play the PSL 4 final on Sunday at National Stadium Karachi in front of home crowd.

Talking to a press briefing Sarfraz Ahmad said that “The Karachi crowd supported every team, the level of cricket that we have seen in Pakistan was not seen in Dubai and Sharjah.”

Quetta Gladiators has reached record third times to the finals, but unluckily they have been failed to triumph the trophy at all three occasions. Sarfraz said that this time they will give tough time to the Zalmi’s. As they have many match winners. He said “Shane Watson alone is capable of winning matches.”

The fan favorites Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Darren Sammy said “It does not matter if the league is in Pakistan or in United Arab Emirates, I always enjoying playing PSL,” “For me the performance of the team matters more than individual performance” he added.

A tough competition is expected between Zalmi and Gladiators on Sunday.