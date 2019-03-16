ATC delays Mashal Khan case verdict

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Saturday defers Mashal Khan case verdict till March 21.

61 suspects were charged to lynch Mashal Khan in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), majority of them were students and university employees. Mashal was a student of Mass Communication and he was lynched by a mob over alleged blasphemy accusation. Out of the total, 57 were sentenced by a court in February 2018.

The remaining four suspects Asad Katling, Sabir Mayar, Arif Khan and Izhar Ullah were produced before court on Saturday.

The ATC postponed the verdict till Mach 21.