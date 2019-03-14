Model Town JIT will interrogate Nawaz Sharif in jail

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court granted permission to a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday.

Judge Justice Mohammad Arshad Malik heard the plea filed by Mohammad Iqbal, a deputy superintendent of Punjab police (DSP).

The honorable judged granted permission to interrogate former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is serving his seven-year imprisonment in jail.

Mirza Usman prosecutor, National Accountability bureau (NAB) opposed the application filed by Mohammad Iqbal and suggested that the investigation officer should approach Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get the permission to interrogate Nawaz Sharif.

After detailed arguments, the accountability court judge rejected NAB’s appeal and granted permission to the investigation officer to interrogate Nawaz.