PM Imran disappointed over raise in salaries of ministers, MPs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister expressed his disappointment on Thursday over Punjab Assembly’s decision to raise salaries and incentives of ministers, MPAs, and the Punjab chief minister.

I am extremely disappointed by decision of Punjab Assembly to raise pays & privileges of MPAs, Ministers & esp CM. Once prosperity returns to Pak such a move cld be justified, but now, when we do not have resources to provide basic amenities to all our people, this is untenable — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2019

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimously-passed the bill. After the legislation member provincial assembly’s (MPAs) and ministers will earn more than double of their current salaries and incentives.

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister of information also expressed his disappointment in a tweet.

Seems Punjab Government and the CM House is in the dark about the PM and the federal Govt Austerity policies otherwise such sham exercise of awarding huge benefits to themselves would not have happened… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2019

