Lahore High Court rejects Ayyan Ali’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday rejects model Ayyan Ali’s plea filed for cancellation of her arrest warrants.

Ayyan through her counsel submitted a plea for cancellation of her arrest warrants issued by the honorable court.

Registrar LHC said that the case cannot be fixed for hearing as the model is not in Pakistan.

Ayyan Ali was arrested in a currency smuggling case on March 14, 2015. Her name was linked with high profile politicians.

As Ayyan has not appeared before court since 2016, so the court has decided to issue arrest warrants of the model.

In her plea she requested that she wants to appear before the honorable court to prove her innocence. But due to illness she is not appearing before court. The plea states that Ayyan is a citizen of Pakistan and she deserves a transparent trail.

In the plea filed in LHC, Ayyan requested the court to suspend the arrest warrants.