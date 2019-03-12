I look forward to working with Madhuri Dixit again

The iconic onscreen couple of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are reuniting on the silver screen after a gap of 21 years in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank. The two actors on Tuesday were seen together at the teaser launch of the film and even addressed questions about them coming back together after such a long gap.

“I was very happy. It was nice to work with her (Madhuri) and I look forward to working with her again,” said Sanjay when he was asked about his experience of working with the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have earlier shared screen space in movies like Ilaaka (1989), Kanoon Apna Apna (1989), Thanedaar (1990), Saajan (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Sahibaan (1993) and Mahaanta (1997).

In Kalank, Sanjay essays the role of Balraj Choudhry. His character was introduced as “The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry” by KJo. Madhuri plays Bahaar Begum, a role which was to be played by late actor Sridevi.

On bringing back the two stars together, Karan Johar said, “They are actors. They read the script and said yes for the film, just like other actors.”

Later, Sanjay Dutt praised the filmmaker and also recalled his association with Dharma Productions. He said, “I was very close to Karan’s father. It is always a pleasure working for Dharma. I am so proud of Karan. It was great working with Varun, Alia and Sonakshi. And great to work with, ma’am Madhuri, after so many years.”