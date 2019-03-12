Jamia Hafsa’s illegal occupation and missing children, SC seeks reports

On Tuesday, Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered to accumulate a detailed report on the dubious 20 kanal land allotted to Jamia Hafsa. The capital development authority (CDA) was asked to present the report and further directed Islamabad police to make another report on missing children.

This decision was made by a three-member bench under Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s supervision. CDA attorney showed up late on which Justice Gulzar was displeased.

The judge asked, “On how much area is Lal Masjid built and who owns its land?” In reply CDA attorney said that the Masjid was built on government land.

CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed was summoned by Justice Gulzar for the details and he chairman stated “In 1970, CDA allotted 9,533 yards of land, of which 206 yards were allotted to Jamia Hafsa.”

CDA chairman told the court that Maulana Abdullah was appointed the mosque’s muezzin, and he was succeeded by his son Maulana Abdul Aziz.

Justice remarked, “It means that Maulana Abdul Aziz was a government employee.”

It was stated that Maulana Abdul Aziz was officially removed from the position of muezzin in 2004 but he still held control of the mosque.

Justice Gulzar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan wondered that how could the federal government not free up a mosque in the federal capital. During the hearing, two grief-stricken elderly parents told the court that their children have been missing since 2007.

The parents further said “We do not need buildings and lands, we need our children.” “Even the Indian spy (Kulbhushan Jadhav) is allowed to meet his family but we are not allowed to meet our children.”

The apex court took an immediate action on the plea of the senior citizens’. Police was ordered to submit a report on the missing children.

The case was adjourned for four weeks.