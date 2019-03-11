Little, insecure people

While many men have mastered the art of hypocrisy and hiding their insecurities, Aamir Liaquat Husain has developed a career out of propagating them. A video of the conspiracy theorist, Aamir Liaquat went viral after the Aurat March where he bashed women for more than 10 minutes, in which did he not only make derogatory remarks about women but also twisted the actual narrative of Aurat March and used pseudo-religious arguments to call each woman fighting for her basic rights a ‘shameless terrorist’.

Liaquat constantly talked about the women challenging the Sharia law of the country by marching ‘indecently’ on the streets, holding ‘shameful’ placards and not wearing what is ‘suitable’ and ‘appropriate’ in his dirty little eyes. Liaquat was obviously way more disrespectful than any placards could ever be, which by the way, the disputed doctor misread and misinterpreted (perhaps, deliberately).

The TV hatemonger’s reporting is always misleading which is intended to change the entire narrative behind the cause. He has done it before, targeting people who talk about peace and rights; why not now? He didn’t feel the need to be a part of Aurat March and observe it, so he simply manipulated the facts, perhaps the only thing he is good at.

He accused women of negatively portraying the image of the country perhaps because he thinks honor killing, rape culture, domestic abuse or marital rape have never ruined the very image of Pakistan – but Aurat March did.

Aamir liaquat in the video kept praising himself for being this knight in shining armor for the women in need. This video was nothing but self-appreciation and shameless, overconfident insecurity

He blatantly called all the women “terrorists” for having an agenda behind the march which would eventually destroy the perception of our country. Why is it that if anything is said against the patriarchal society, it is considered an agenda or conspiracy by foreign institutions, as claimed by Dr Name Caller? Why is it that women can’t fight for their rights? Is he aware of the consequences all the women might face after such controversial remarks? Hasn’t he learned from the Anti-Ahmedi remarks he made, after which a young Ahmedi lost his life?

Is this because men like Dr. Liaquat deprive the women of their families to have the liberty to practice their basic rights? The only agenda behind this march was to drown out toxic voices like his and give rise to the voices of women who are under oppression.

He went too far when he said that women of Pakistan don’t wear duppattas because they don’t find the need to wear them. What else can be expected out of a man who decided to humiliate his first wife on television before marrying another woman secretly?

There were women in the March who were sexually abused as children, disabled, divorced, catcalled, harassed on a daily basis, not given fair wages and rejected because of their color. All the women at the march were given a platform to talk about their miseries but our so-called famous influencer humiliated them.

Aamir Liaquat is a hypocrite because on one side he claimed his ex-employers were Indian agents and on the other side he is seen begging them for forgiveness to get a job with them. He has no right to question the morals of a woman when he himself is a morally corrupt person whose own daughter exposed his misogyny.

Many women have written to Daily Times and expressed their dismay. We shall share their point of view tomorrow.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.