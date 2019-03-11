Chinese Consulate has issued a Security alert to its citizens in Karachi

KARACHI: After attack on a Chinese officer on Saturday in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Chinese consulate Karachi issued an Emergency Security Alert (ESA) notice for its citizens.

A Chinese citizen came under attack from unknown armed motor-bikers on March 09, 2011 in DHA. After the attack Chinese consulate warned Chinese citizens residing in Karachi to take proper defensive measures and keep maximum security with them socially while going outside and in public places.

According to the statement issued by Chinese consulate, some criminal organizations are planning to attack and kill Chinese in Karachi. That’s why the consulate requested the Chinese people in Karachi to keep maximum security with them, and try to avoid public gatherings.