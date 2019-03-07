Should the government become hostage to a suspect? SC

ISLAMABAD: A three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the Musharf treason case on Thursday.

The Supreme Court asked the Special Court to submit a report about the delay in case, and asked the government to submit a report on actions taken for Musharrafs return.

CJP Asif Saeed Khosa asked what steps the government has taken to bring back the ex-President “It was said that the court allowed him to go abroad, but the government and not the court permitted him to. The court had left it to the government, the court order did not state that Musharraf be sent abroad,” CJP added.

CJP Khosa inquired “Should the government become hostage to a suspect? If a suspect does not appear, then does the court become helpless? The special court was directed to take immediate steps,”

“If Musharraf does not come back then his statement can be recorded via video link. If he still does not record his statement via video link, then it will be understood that he has denied the charges and the special court can write ‘denied’ in front of all his statements,” he added.

The three judge bench stated that a special court was formed for Musharrafs trail and a high treason case has been registered against him. The trail has been paused due to Musharafs absence in the country.