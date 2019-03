JAMMU: Eighteen peoples were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stop in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Thursday.

This is the first attack after Pulwama terror incident, in which 40 paramilitary troops were killed by a suicide bomber.

Indian media reported that the nature of the attack is yet not confirmed, police have sealed the area and started search operation.

The injured were shifted to government hospitals.

More details to follow.