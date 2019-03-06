Transgender sold for Rs1 million in Jhelum

Two transgender persons have been arrested on Wednesday, accused of selling members of the transgender community of Jhelum.

On the complaint of Mohammad Nadim alias Neelam a first information report (FIR) has been lodged under Section 370 of the Pakistan Penal Code in Dina police station of the Jhelum district.

A transgender person; Haji Anwar had sold Neelam for Rs1 million without the victim being aware of the situation.

Neelam further said that the accused group is involved in trafficking of several other transgender persons who are from Jhelum.