KARACHI: Superstar all-rounder cricketer and former Australian captain Shane Watson is coming to Pakistan.

The Quetta Gladiators superstar has played vital role in PSL 4. “Nadeem Omer the franchise owner convinced Shane Watson, and he is now ready to come to Pakistan” stated Azam Khan, Manager Quetta Gladiators.

The last eight matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4, are scheduled in Pakistan.

Here is the points table of PSL season 4.