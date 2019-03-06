Sumsam Ali Bukhari sworn in as Punjab information minister

LAHORE: Syed Sumsan Ali Bhukari, senior member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sworn in as Punjab Information minister on Wednesday. Sumsam Bukhari was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad. The oath-taking ceremony was held in governor house and attended by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other provincial ministers. Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan the ex-Punjab information minister resigned due to his anti-Hindu remarks. Welcome on-board Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari as Punjab information Minister pic.twitter.com/5Iaazx2qyN — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 5, 2019 Dr Shahbaz Gill, Punjab CM spokesperson tweeted “Welcome on-board Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari as Punjab information Minister”.