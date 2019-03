New Jersey: According to Forbes billionaire list, Kylie Jenner becomes the world’s youngest billionaire at age of 21.

The previous record of youngest self-made billionaire was held by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg aged 23.

According to Forbes Kylie Jenner owns Kylie cosmetics, which she founded three years ago. Last year Kylie cosmetics generated an estimated $360m in sales.

Here is the list of Forbes top ten billionaires