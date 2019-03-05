Traffic, security plan outlaid as PSL 4 shifts to Karachi

Following the shift of Pakistan Super League to Karachi from Lahore, 13,000 personnel have been deployed for security.

Dr. Amir Sheikh, the Inspector General (IG) of Karachi disclosed in a press conference that a security plan has been outlaid for the tournament. The personnel will be deployed at the National Stadium in Karachi from 9th March.

The security will be divided into five layers during the matches with 50 SSPs, 700 lady police officials and 250 commandos on duty. There will be four security checkpoints and CCTV cameras will also be installed.

Additionally, it was disclosed that control rooms would be ready to start functioning, including the drill.

In respect to the routes, IG revealed that traffic will be diverted away from the venue three hours ahead of the match. The roads leading from Hassan Square, Karsaz and Dalmia would remain blocked during the match except for the routes leading to the hospitals on Stadium road.

Whereas, five parking spots have been kept for the visitors who will be escorted from the lot to the stadium via 500 operational shuttles.

For the fans the IG stated: “Spectators will have to arrive at the stadium two hours ahead of the game, after which the gates of the stadium will be closed. No one is allowed to carry eatables from outside the venue.”