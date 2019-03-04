India’s hidden role in terrorism

In current times when media; both written and electronic, plays a central role in public opinion building, wars are won and lost by diplomatic success of nations more than at borders. India since long has quitevery successfully played the role of as a victim of terrorism. ISo much so that internationally, no one talks about its role of India in creating terror within South Asia.Try and Google India’s role in terror and page after page is enlisted with information of how and where India as faced terrorism and how well they have countered terrorism. This seems to be India’s propaganda success.

However, growth of social media has led to breakdown of information monopoly by the electronic and print media. Now it is very difficult to hide the truth, propagate a certain version of story or to distort reality and paint it with certain shades. World has finally started realizing that India is not the victim but a perpetrator of terrorism. There is a global realization of the fact that many terrorism incidences within India are either self-created like recent Pualwamaincidence or are blowbacks of the hidden terrorist activities of India in neighboringneighbouring countries.

Pakistan is the biggest victim of India’s terrorist activities. India’s role in Afghanistan in the past and currently in Baluchistan is not hidden from anyone. Due to weak international diplomatic efforts, absent or incompetent foreign ministers and conflict of personal interests of previous governments, Pakistan failed to correctly highlight the true version of each incidence in the past. Pakistan always kept an apologetic media approach instead of proactive stance. That is why audience was shocked when Chuck HegalHagel, a former US State Senator and 24th US Secretary of Ddefense, in his address at University of Cameron talked about role of India in terrorism within Pakistan. He admitted that India has always been financing problems within Pakistan from cross the border. He also stated that India believes in creation of multidimensional problems in Pakistan.

It is high time for the international community to realise India’s role in terror financing across South Asia, which includes her proxy war against Pakistan that has suffered for far too long

India has been using TTP fighters to create terror via Afghanistan. AjgitDovalIndia’s national security advisorwas the first person to admit it. He disclosed that India was funding terrorists with financial support in order to create terror in Pakistan. During investigation arrested leaders of TTP admitted to this funding by both the agencies of India as well as Afghanistan. APS Peshawar incident,ce which resulted in brutal killing of 144 innocent school students in 2014, is the worst example of India’s thirst for blood. Even at global level this is by far the most gruesome terrorist attack. Masterminds of India like Kulbhushan Jadhavwereare working from within Pakistan. Arrest ofKulbhushanfrom Balochistanis yet another proof of India’s role in spinning this web of terror. India may deny these and many other charges; however, with growing awareness and extensive social media revelations it is not that easy anymore to dismiss the truth. Kulbhushan himself admitted, during one of his interviews, admitted to have played ahis part infor financing and planning attacks via TTP and other anti-Pakistan terrorist groups.

Furthermore, the 26th US Ssecretary of Ddefense General (retd) James Mattis, exposed RAW, RAW, the Indian Intelligence agency, in financial and training support of TTP. In 2018, he had to advise India to moderate her support to TTP as flames of terrorism had reached too high. India’s own newspaper Hindustan Ttimes published his statement.

With growing diplomatic ties, beneficial, financial projects like CPEC, moderate image of Pakistan at global level and upcoming election campaign has made the Modi-led government in India so frustrated that they have decided to use military power to encash, populace emotions with the same old card of teaching Pakistan a lesson. This time the terrorism is not being created with covert means, rather they have started escalating tensions on borders.

Time and again Pakistan’s armed forces and intelligence agency have showed their strength. Recent incidents involving shooting downkillsof two Indian fFighter jetsplanes and capture of one of their pilots within 11.30 secondsareis one of the examples to be quoted for life. Safe return of the pilot Wing commander Abhinan Nandan is also an example of Pakistan’s peaceful desires keeping intensions. It is high time for the international community to realisze India’s role in terror financingcreationacross within South Asia, which includes and her proxy war against which Pakistan that has suffered for fartooso long. It’s is time for themto call spade a spade.

The writer is a PhD in Economics from NCBAE, Lahore and Assistant Professor of Economics at GSCWU, Bahawalpur

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.