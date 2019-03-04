AB de Villiers out of PSL 4 due to injury

DUBAI: Superstar batsman AB de Villiers will not visit Pakistan due to injury. Lahore Qalandar’s in a press release on Monday said that due to injury ABD is out of the entire tournament now.

Qalandar’s have already lost Muhammad Hafeez and Brandon Taylor due to injury.

In a press release Lahore Qalandar’s stated that “It was initially decided that AB will return to join the squad for Qalandars final two league games but following a back injury, he has been advised rest by doctors,”

Qalandar’s captain AB de Villiers was very disappointed, he said that “I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans,” “I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi.” He added.

The superstar batsman promised to back Lahore next year “I hope to be a part of the HBL PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year.”

The entire franchise fan and staff are very disappointed after AB de Villier’s injury.