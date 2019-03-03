Funeral prayer of Havaldar Abdul Rab Shaheed offered with full honours

DG KHAN: Funeral prayer of Havaldar Abdul Rab Shaheed, who was martyred at Nakiyal Sector, was offered at his native town Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) he was laid to rest with full military honour for his supreme sacrifice to defend the motherland.

Namaz-e-Janaza of Naik Khurram Shaheed will be offered at DG Khan later this evening.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers, Havaldar Abdul Rub, 31, and Naik Khurram, also 31, and two civilians were martyred when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing at Nakiyal Sector along the LoC on Saturday.

Funeral prayers for Naik Khurram Ali have been delayed and would be held later in the day as his brother Naik Rameez Ali is being awaited. Naik Rameez Ali has been performing his duty for Pakistan armed forces in Siachen Glacier.

A large number of army officials and the general public attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldier.