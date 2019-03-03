Army on high alert, no causalities in last 24 hours: ISPR   

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops remain on high alert, and there have been no casualties on Pakistan side during the last 24 hours despite frequent exchanges of fire from both sides.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that after heavy exchange of fire on the night between March 1 and 2, there is a relative calm along the LoC with intermittent firing last night in Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to unproved Indian ceasefire violation and targeted Indian posts. Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance, the statement said.

The funeral of Havaldar Abdul Rub, who was among the two soldiers martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LoC, has been offered in Taunsa Sharif. The shaheed was buried with full military honours for his supreme sacrifice in defending the motherland at Nakyal sector.

The funeral prayers for Naik Khurram will be offered in DG Khan later this evening, the ISPR statement added.