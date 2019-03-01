Abhinandan will undergo interrogation on returning back to India

NEW DEHLI: According to News 18 a high ranking officer on condition of anonymity has informed that wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman will undergo a thorough interrogation on returning back to India on Friday evening.

Indian high officals are at the Wagah border to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman upon his release on Friday evening.

The Indian media reported that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be directly taken to Indian Air Force Intelligence Unit as soon as he arrives. He will be made to take several medical tests to gauge his fitness levels.

Scans will also be conducted to check if he has been bugged by the Pakistani army. The pilot will need to undergo psychological tests too.