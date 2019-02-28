Karachi Kings win toss, to field first against Lahore Qalandars

DUBAI: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first in the twentieth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars so far secured the fourth position on the points table with three wins out of their six games. On the other hand, Karachi Kings are placed sixth in the race, having won just two games.

Earlier, in the first match of the day Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Multan Sultans in 173-run chase.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman (c), AB de Villiers, Yasir Shah, Corey Anderson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Sohail, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf, David Wiese,

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Liam Livingstone, Jahid Ali, Umer Khan